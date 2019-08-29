Services
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
West Lafayette, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
West Lafayette, OH
James Hazlett


1930 - 2019
James Hazlett Obituary
James Hazlett

West Lafayette - James Lee Hazlett, age 89, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1930 in Portage, Pennsylvania to the late Elmer and Florence (Rich) Hazlett.

Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1948 and was discharged in 1963. He then joined the Ohio National Guard, serving for 18 years. In 1953, he married Marna (Alexander) Hazlett who preceded him in death in 2008.

Jim retired as a welder from Penn-Michigan after 20 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He loved going to church with his wife; was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed macraming chairs, fishing and camping. Jim never knew a stranger and visited with everyone.

He is survived by his three children, Robin (Vicki) Hazlett of Missouri, Keith Hazlett of Coshocton and Debbie (Carl) Williams of Florida; four grandchildren, Amy (Scott) McFarland, Rick (Jessica) Williams, Kevin Williams and Dustin (Wendy Pisony) Hazlett; nine great-grandchildren, Kanon Kimble, Brevin Williams, Joviana Williams, Jason Williams, Kaylee Hazlett, Kaydan Hazlett, Skyler Hazlett, Gavin Pisony and Sophia Pisony; and his beloved cat, Buttercup who he has had for 15 years.

Along with his parents and wife, Jim is preceded in death by his siblings, Frances "Barney" who died in Germany during WWII, Bob, George, Virginia Moudy, Hazel Hazlett, Mary Forsyth and Betty Haman.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm at the church with Pastor Randy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the Coshocton County Veteran Services 318 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 or to the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette, 688 E. Main Street, West Lafayette, Ohio 43845.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
coshoctontribune