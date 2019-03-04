James Lowell Smailes



Coshocton - James Lowell Smailes, age 97, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 13, 1921, in New Moscow, to the late James and Alfretta (Kimble) Smailes.



After high school, Lowell attended two years at the Meredith Business College. He then joined the United States Army, serving from 1943 to 1945. On November 25, 1948, he married Betty (Hutchison) Smailes who passed away in 1984. Then in 1985, he married Lela (Patterson) Smailes who survives.



He was a farmer his whole life and loved everything about farming. He also worked at Pope Gosser and Shaw Barton before retiring after 27 years.



Lowell was an incredibly kind, generous, loving person. He was a very hard worker, a good Christian and he loved his family. He was a member of the New Moscow United Methodist Church; enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, hunting arrowheads, and working on his family farm.



He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lela; three children Waunita (Max) Stoecker of Coshocton, Denny (Cheryl) Smailes of Coshocton, and Cassie (Michael) Siegrist of Dresden; six grandchildren, Philip Stoecker, Josh (Sara) Smailes, Brian (Ashley) Smailes, Jennifer (John Gray) Siegrist, Jimmy (Rose) Siegrist, and Mark (Meghan) Siegrist; 10 great-grandchildren, Saylor, Kade, Kole, Kinsley, Brenna, Evelyn, William, Katherine, Olivia, and Brendan; half-brother, Bill (Betty) Smailes of Chosocton; two sister-in-laws, Joy and Dorabelle Smailes and many nieces and nephews, who he truly loved.



Along with his parents and first wife, Betty, Lowell is preceded in death by his three brothers, Lorain, Francis and Dwight Smailes.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with the Coshocton County Veterans Council conducting military honors.



For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Lowell's name to Community Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019