Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Coshocton County Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smailes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lowell Smailes


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Lowell Smailes Obituary
James Lowell Smailes

Coshocton - James Lowell Smailes, age 97, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 13, 1921, in New Moscow, to the late James and Alfretta (Kimble) Smailes.

After high school, Lowell attended two years at the Meredith Business College. He then joined the United States Army, serving from 1943 to 1945. On November 25, 1948, he married Betty (Hutchison) Smailes who passed away in 1984. Then in 1985, he married Lela (Patterson) Smailes who survives.

He was a farmer his whole life and loved everything about farming. He also worked at Pope Gosser and Shaw Barton before retiring after 27 years.

Lowell was an incredibly kind, generous, loving person. He was a very hard worker, a good Christian and he loved his family. He was a member of the New Moscow United Methodist Church; enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, hunting arrowheads, and working on his family farm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lela; three children Waunita (Max) Stoecker of Coshocton, Denny (Cheryl) Smailes of Coshocton, and Cassie (Michael) Siegrist of Dresden; six grandchildren, Philip Stoecker, Josh (Sara) Smailes, Brian (Ashley) Smailes, Jennifer (John Gray) Siegrist, Jimmy (Rose) Siegrist, and Mark (Meghan) Siegrist; 10 great-grandchildren, Saylor, Kade, Kole, Kinsley, Brenna, Evelyn, William, Katherine, Olivia, and Brendan; half-brother, Bill (Betty) Smailes of Chosocton; two sister-in-laws, Joy and Dorabelle Smailes and many nieces and nephews, who he truly loved.

Along with his parents and first wife, Betty, Lowell is preceded in death by his three brothers, Lorain, Francis and Dwight Smailes.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with the Coshocton County Veterans Council conducting military honors.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Lowell's name to Community Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfuenralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now