|
|
James McCurdy
Coshocton - James "Jim" C. McCurdy passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1949 to Beverly (Cox) and the late Lyman McCurdry.
Jim was a State Fire Marshal for 20 years; he was a life member of Coshocton County REACT for 44 years and his passion was taking care of the REACT Park at Roscoe.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Shroyer) whom he married on July 27, 1968; daughter, Toni Trowbridge; granddaughters, Veronica (Aaron) Bemiller and Samantha Trowbridge; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Lester (Sue) McCurdy; brother-in-law, Robert (Evelyn) Shroyer and several nieces and nephews.
As per Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
In memory and honor of Jim's years of service to REACT and the community, the family will meet at the REACT Park on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm. Family and friends are welcome to join.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the Coshocton REACT Park, P.O. Box 937, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019