James O. "Jim" Crouso



Coshocton - James O. "Jim" Crouso, 86, of Coshocton passed away at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton on Monday June 17, 2019.



Jim was born in Howard, Ohio on January 30, 1933 to the late George and Minnie (Burrier) Crouso.



He graduated from West Lafayette High School and served in the US Army from 1953-1955. On September 17, 1960, he married Mary (Foster) Crouso who survives. Jim worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Clow Water Systems and River View Schools; He was also a Keene Township Trustee.



Along with his wife Mary, he is survived by his children Jerry (Derlie) Crouso of GA, Jeffrey Crouso of IN and Linda (Chad) Hartshorn of Newark; five grandchildren Carrie (Eddie) Mosholder, Lisa (Matt) Wright, J.T. (Torie) Crouso, Ben Crouso and Matthew Hartshorn; five great grandchildren Chase and Dyson Mosholder, Kamren and Miaya Wright and Raelynn Crouso; sister Carol (Don) Kateley of FL; sister in law Esther Crouso of West Lafayette; several nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Hackenbracht and Janice Emig; brothers Robert and Victor Crouso; brothers in law Joe Hackenbracht and Dean Emig; sister in law Jane Crouso.



Graveside memorial services will be held in Canal Lewisville Cemetery on Friday July 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Andy Duda officiating; Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will also be performing military honors.



Memorial contributions may be directed to United Way of Coshocton, P.O. Box 84, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 23, 2019