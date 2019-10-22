|
|
James Schlarb
Coshocton - James G. "Jim" Schlarb, 89, passed away October 20, 2019 at Windsorwood Place from congestive heart failure.
Jim was born May 3, 1930 to the late Gilbert and Margaret (Neiss) Schlarb. On June 5, 1953, he married Marthajean Schumaker, who preceded him in death in 2012. He was the father of two sons, Michael (who preceded him in death in 1969) and Tracy Schlarb of West Lafayette, who survives. Jim was a 1949 graduate of West Lafayette High School and enjoyed playing sports. Later, he developed a love for golf and when he could no longer play, Jim enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Jim was a former employee of River Greens Golf Course for more than 25 years.
Along with his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Dwain Schlarb.
Along with his son, Jim is survived by a niece and several nephews.
The family would like to thank Jim's caregivers, especially the Windsorwood employees and the Community Hospice staff members, whose personalities lightened his days.
A memorial service will be held at West Lafayette United Methodist Church on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 am with Reverend Matt Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be prior to services at the church on Friday from 10 am to 11 am. Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019