Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
South Lawn Cemetery
James W. "Babby" Babcock

James W. "Babby" Babcock Obituary
James "Babby" W. Babcock

Coshocton - James "Babby" W. Babcock Jr. age 44 of Coshocton passed away at his home Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on November 7, 1975 to James W. and Janice (Richards) Babcock Sr.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by his wife Stephanie (Wilson) Babcock; children Lauren Babcock, James Babcock III, Shawn Edinger, James Babcock III, Jase Babcock and Sophia Babcock; one grandchild; siblings Shawn (Dave) Pike, Shannon Babcock, and Jennifer Babcock; grandmother Dixie Nelson; five nieces; one nephew; two great nieces; one great nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa Vondell Nelson and Uncle Ricky Nelson.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M. at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio. A graveside service with Pastor Stan Braxton officiating will be held at South Lawn Cemetery following calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed during visitation and funeral services. The funeral home is asking visitors to bring their own masks.

On line condolences may be left at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020
