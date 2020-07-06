James William Rogers
Orrville - James William Rogers, age 92, of Orrville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1928 in Blissfield, Ohio to the late William and Edith (Jarvis) Rogers.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda (Williams) Rogers of Orrville; three sons, Dave (Debbie) Rogers of West Lafayette, Paul (Katie) Rogers of Chandler, AZ and Tim (Chris Andrews) Rogers of Warsaw; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one sister.
A private burial will follow at a later date. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jim to the Coshocton County Honor Guard, 318 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.