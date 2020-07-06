1/1
James William Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Rogers

Orrville - James William Rogers, age 92, of Orrville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1928 in Blissfield, Ohio to the late William and Edith (Jarvis) Rogers.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda (Williams) Rogers of Orrville; three sons, Dave (Debbie) Rogers of West Lafayette, Paul (Katie) Rogers of Chandler, AZ and Tim (Chris Andrews) Rogers of Warsaw; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one sister.

A private burial will follow at a later date. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jim to the Coshocton County Honor Guard, 318 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved