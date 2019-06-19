Jami Davis Clark



Coshocton - Jami A. Davis Clark, 50, of Coshocton passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton on May 13, 1969.



She graduated from Coshocton High School in 1987 and attended Kent State University. She worked at Coshocton County Memorial Hospital and was the Co-owner/operator of Clarks Bar and Grill, and Knuckleheads Bar and Grill. Her and her husband, Bob, are currently the owners and operators of the Otsego Carryout. Jami loved spending time with her English Mastiffs and 2 cats.



Jami is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Clark, whom she married November 27, 1992; sister Jodi (David) Stipes of Coshocton; father Mike Davis of Coshocton; mother-in-law Karen Clark of Coshocton; and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Ann (Crowthers) Davis and father-in-law Bill Clark.



Per Jami's wishes there will be no services and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton is serving the family. Memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton Animal Shelter. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 19, 2019