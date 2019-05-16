|
|
Jane Brown
Coshocton -
Jane Ann Brown, 77, of Coshocton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Signature
Healthcare of Coshocton.
She was born June 12, 1941 in Rockwood, TN to the late Earl and Hazel (Cazaar) Thompson.
Jane was a homemaker and co-founder of Camp Echoing Hills at Warsaw where she also served on the Board of Directors. She a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Coshocton and served with the Awana Program for over 25 years. She was a lifelong volunteer.
She is survived her husband, Cordell Brown, whom she married January 29, 1966. Also surviving are two sons, Paul Brown of Warsaw and Jason (Kathy) Brown of Stow. Three grandchildren, Charity Lynn Lewis and Mac & Kate Brown. Great grandchildren, Zander & Tayler Marie. A sister, Betty Bolger of Vancouver, WA.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jenni Brown.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church 46621 US 36 Coshocton, OH 43812 with Rev. Shaker Samuel and Rev. Dwayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. Visitation is Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Legacy Fund of the Echoing Hills Foundation PO Box 1087 Coshocton, OH 43812.
The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 16, 2019