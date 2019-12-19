|
|
Jane (Kretzinger) Brown
Coshocton - Jane (Kretzinger) Brown, 89, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton. She is now reunited with her husband of 60 years Glenn Brown who passed away on January 27, 2010. They had no children. They were owners and operators of Glenmar Photography in Coshocton for 44 years where they developed many lifelong friends. Jane loved her house plants, family members, neighbors and all animals.
As per Jane's wishes, there will be a graveside service at Canal Lewisville Cemetery 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 for anyone wishing to attend. Pastor Larry Bobbit will be officiating. Friends may view Jane Saturday until 12:30 P.M. at Free Funeral Home.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019