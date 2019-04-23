|
Janet Ashcraft
Warsaw - Janet Kay Ashcraft, 60, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the emergency room of the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 26, 1958 in Coshocton to the late Russel Lawrence and Beatrice E. "Betty" (Bechtel) Ashcraft.
Janet attended Hopewell School. She worked at Hopewell Industries and Alternative Program. She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Sue Kimble of Mount Vernon and Becky (Larry) Pepper of Warsaw. Seven nieces and one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home with Pastors Dairel Kaiser & Wes George officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. Visitation is Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. www.fischerfunreralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warsaw United Methodist Church PO Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019