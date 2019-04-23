Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Valley View Cemetery
Warsaw., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Ashcraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ashcraft


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Ashcraft Obituary
Janet Ashcraft

Warsaw - Janet Kay Ashcraft, 60, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the emergency room of the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 26, 1958 in Coshocton to the late Russel Lawrence and Beatrice E. "Betty" (Bechtel) Ashcraft.

Janet attended Hopewell School. She worked at Hopewell Industries and Alternative Program. She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Sue Kimble of Mount Vernon and Becky (Larry) Pepper of Warsaw. Seven nieces and one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home with Pastors Dairel Kaiser & Wes George officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. Visitation is Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. www.fischerfunreralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warsaw United Methodist Church PO Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.