Coshocton - Janet Elaine Easter, 75, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on May 4, 1944 to the late Donald and Sylvia (Smailes) Fry.



She retired from Ansell Edmonts and also worked for Annin Flag after retirement. She is a member of the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church and grew up as a member of the Salvation Army. She loved spending her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Janet is survived by her two daughters, Sherry (Todd) Johnson and Lisa (James) Bryant both of Coshocton; grandchildren Keirsten (Nathan) Gibson, Kallie, Kaden, and Kyler Johnson, Neil (April) Easter, and Charley (Ryan English) Bryant; great grandchildren Adalyn and Ezekiel Gibson; brother Mitchell (Bobbi) Fry; and several nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Easter, whom passed away June 1, 2013; brother Donald Fry; and a great grandson Jace Edward Easter.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with Pastor Rod Uhlig officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed towards the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church or Community Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com