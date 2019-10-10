|
|
Janet Harmon
Whitehall - Janet Lynn Harmon, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 17, 1962 in Coshocton to the late John C. and Clara B. (Pyers) Harmon. She was a 1980 graduate of River View High School, and earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from Kent St. University.
She loved her job at the Columbus Metropolitan Library because she could continue to learn and educate herself on a variety of subjects while at work. She was a member of "TS Tootsies", with whom she spent many evenings dining and yakking. She was very active at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, where she was a member. At church she volunteered with back to school fairs, monthly community dinners, the produce market, and the women's ministry prison outreach program.
Janet also volunteered with the ESL (English Second Language) group. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed traveling with them. She always enjoyed coming back home to pick raspberries and hunt mushrooms.
She is survived by four sisters, Paula J. Stone of Coshocton, Karon S. (Larry) Renner of Warsaw, Sharon L. (Dan) Jones of New Martinsville, WV, and Lois A. (Greg) Stubbs of Warsaw; a brother, Thomas E. Harmon (Carol Kasper) of Dresden; a special uncle & aunt, Clyde & Ramona Pyers of Maryland; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John A. "Coon" Harmon.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, 525 Bernhard Rd. Whitehall, OH 43213, with Pastor Kathleen Herington officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family with arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitehall U.M.C.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019