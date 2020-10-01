Janyce Moxley
Granville - Janyce Moxley, 86, of Granville, formerly of Barnesville, Ohio, died September 25, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
, in Newark. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Charles and Mary Pageler.
After graduating as a registered nurse from Cook County Memorial in Chicago, Janyce enjoyed a career in nursing that spanned the United States from Chicago to California and Oregon to Youngstown, Barnesville, and concluded at Riverside Hospital in Columbus where she cared for others in the cardiac step-down unit.
Jaynce was a voracious reader and loved to travel. Jan was a prolific gardener and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed traveling to see her sons and grandchildren. Later in life Jan was part of a senior living community in Sun City Arizona, where she continued her education for college credit into her 80's. She also became a prolific painter later in life.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-laws, Donald and _Laura Moxley, Charles and Cheri Moxley, and Timothy and Maureen Moxley; and grandchildren, Jaclen, Madeline, Jacob, Benjamin, Tyler, and Jordan(Kevin Smith). She is survived by 2 brothers, John Pageler(Margaret)of Seattle and Tom Pageler(Mary) of Denver.
In addition to her parents, Jaynce was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell M. Moxley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
A private memorial service honoring Janyce's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.