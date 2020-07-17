1/1
Jean Ellen (Hothem) Ames
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ellen (Hothem) Ames

Millersburg - Jean Ellen (Hothem) Ames, age 87, of Millersburg and formerly of Fresno, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home after a short illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23rd at Calvary Baptist Church of Coshocton with Pastor Dwayne Gibson officiating. Private interment of ashes will take place in Shepler Cemetery, Coshocton County.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the missionary fund at Calvary Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved