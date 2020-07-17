Jean Ellen (Hothem) Ames
Millersburg - Jean Ellen (Hothem) Ames, age 87, of Millersburg and formerly of Fresno, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home after a short illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23rd at Calvary Baptist Church of Coshocton with Pastor Dwayne Gibson officiating. Private interment of ashes will take place in Shepler Cemetery, Coshocton County.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the missionary fund at Calvary Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
.