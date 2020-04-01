|
|
Jean Ellen Hothem Ames
Millersburg, - Jean Ellen Hothem Ames, age 87, of Millersburg, and formerly of Fresno, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home after a short illness.
She was born January 30, 1933, at her homestead in Millcreek Township, Coshocton County, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Esther (Leindecker) Hothem. On June 20, 1953, she married Roger William Ames, her high school sweetheart whom she met in first grade.
Jean was a 1951 graduate of Keene High School. She had a bachelors degree from Malone University after attending Philadelphia Bible College and Cedarville College. She worked for Keene elementary as a secretary and Edmont Wilson (Becton Dickinson) as an accountant for more than 20 years, and was also the Treasurer of the Coshocton County JVS when it was established. She was a member of Coshocton Calvary Baptist Church, Coshocton Canal Quilters, Millvale Neighbors, ORVLA, Coshocton Canal Spinners & Weavers, Keene Eyes Farm Bureau Council and the Ohio Valley Doll Collector's Club. Her favorite pastimes were traveling (her favorite place being Maui, Hawaii); sewing and quilting; listening to gospel music, which included piano, organ and choir; collecting and making ceramic dolls; and spending quality time with the family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years are two children, Mark R. (Julie) Ames and Harold O. (Debbie) Ames; grandchildren, Ashlee (Michael Poulter) Ames, Amber Beretich, Justin (Samantha) Ames and Julianne (Ryan) Bump; great-grandchildren, Emmalee Poulter age 11, Matthew Poulter age 6, Jadeyn Ames age 9, Jordyn Ames age 5, Jaycee Ames age 2, Sophia Jean Bump age 4, Lucy Bump age 2 and Annalise Bump 8 months of age.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings and their spouses, Ralph (Barbara) Leindecker, Helen (Lloyd Junior) Asire and Robert (Lois) Hothem.
Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020