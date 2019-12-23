|
Jean McConnell
Coshocton - Jean McGlade McConnell of Coshocton died early in the morning on December 23, 2019 at Windsorwood Place in Coshocton.
Jean was born on February 7, 1923 in Dresden, Ohio, a daughter of the late B. Franklin and Mary Rachel (Krebs) McGlade. Jean graduated from Jefferson High School in Dresden in 1942, attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Columbus State University, She worked as an executive secretary at the National Electric Coil Company from 1942 to 1949. One June 26, 1948 she married Dr. James J. McConnell who preceded her in death. During her husband's 41 years of dental practice, she served as a business associate and temporary staff member. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities and was past president of the United Methodist Women. Her memberships included YWCA, United Way, Lincoln PTO (past president), Eastern Star, Junior Women's Club, and Coshocton Town and Country Club.
She is survived by daughter Susanne (Keith) Haffner of Long Island, NY; son Jim (Shelia) McConnell of Coshocton; daughter Joan McConnell (Jim Adair) of Columbus; granddaughter Erin (Chris) Ehler of Westerville; granddaughter Rachel (Chris) Arnold of Coshocton; grandson Ben (Venice) Haffner of Manhattan, NY; grandson Alex Haffner of Manhattan, NY; grandson Jared (Emily) Bell of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren Brynn and Landon Arnold of Coshocton; Addison and Aiden Ehler of Westerville; and Vivian and Maeve Bell of Washington, DC.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. James J. McConnell; brothers Kenneth McGlade, George McGlade, and Wilbur McGlade; and a sister, Mildred Cordray.
Jean loved animals, gardening and reading. She loved golf and the Ohio State Buckeyes (not in that order). She volunteered at Roscoe Village and the Coshocton Public Library. She was a friend of the Pomerene Center for the Arts and Johnson Humrickhouse Museum.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James J. and Jean McConnell Scholarship Fund at the Coshocton Foundation or to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019