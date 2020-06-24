Jeanne B. Harris



Jeanne B. Harris, age 96, passed away on June 23, 2020. Jeanne was born on December 28, 1923 in Salem Essex, Mass to Ambrose James Brown and Jean Salsman. She had two brothers, James Richard Brown and Fred Herbert Brown, and a daughter Prindall Harris Martz, all of whom preceded her in death. Jeanne married Norman L. Harris also of Marblehead on June 20, 1941. They were together for 68 years until his passing on September 25, 2009. Jeanne is survived by her two grandchildren Matthew R. Vekasy (Melissa) of Columbus and Heather V. Bagent (Duane) of Pataskala and three great grandchildren Will, Carson, and Lucas Vekasy. Jeanne and Norm lived in Marblehead until Prindall was 6 years old when Norm's job with General Electric moved them to Coshocton, Ohio to take a position with the plastics plant there as a purchasing manager. Once in Coshocton, they joined Grace United Methodist Church where Jeanne showcased her singing voice in the choir. Jeanne, an avid history buff, took a position as a voluntary docent at Roscoe Village in Coshocton. She quickly familiarized herself with its rich history so she could share it with the many visitors who came to learn about the canal town. In 1980 Norm retired from GE and he and Jeanne moved to Sarasota, Florida. While in Sarasota they joined First United Methodist Church where Jeanne continued to sing in the choir. With her itch for history tugging at her she got involved at the Ringling Museum as a docent. She spent countless hours studying the history of the museum and its vast collection of paintings and sculptures by many of the finest artists in the world. Jeanne was a caring mother and grandmother and as part of the greatest generation would have given you the shirt off her back if asked. She will be remembered by her grandchildren for teaching them how to play bridge, swimming with them in them at Siesta Key, making breakfast on the beach, and taking long walks just to talk about things. A graveside service will take place at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead Mass in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 422 Walnut Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812









