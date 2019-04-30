Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Michael


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey A. Michael Obituary
Jeffrey A. Michael

Coshocton - Jeffrey A. Michael, 58, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton on October 4, 1960.

Jeff was a member of New Life Ministries Church where he loved to volunteer at the food pantry. He loved to participate with the youth groups and go on mission trips. He also enjoyed playing backyard baseball, fishing, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Cognion) Michael, whom he married June 25, 1981; daughter Erika Michael of Coshocton; mother and father Thomas and Joyce Michael Sr.; brothers Greg (Melinda) Michael of Fresno and Thomas "Chip" (Kate) Michael Jr. of Delaware; mother-in-law Barbara Cognion of Coshocton and his grandson (best buddy) Xavier Carroll.

Jeff is preceded in death by his son, Adam Michael; grandparents Herman and Jane Stewart and William and Ruth Michael; and Father-in-law Don Cognion.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Jeff will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the New Life Ministries Food Pantry; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now