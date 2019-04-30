Jeffrey A. Michael



Coshocton - Jeffrey A. Michael, 58, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton on October 4, 1960.



Jeff was a member of New Life Ministries Church where he loved to volunteer at the food pantry. He loved to participate with the youth groups and go on mission trips. He also enjoyed playing backyard baseball, fishing, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.



He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Cognion) Michael, whom he married June 25, 1981; daughter Erika Michael of Coshocton; mother and father Thomas and Joyce Michael Sr.; brothers Greg (Melinda) Michael of Fresno and Thomas "Chip" (Kate) Michael Jr. of Delaware; mother-in-law Barbara Cognion of Coshocton and his grandson (best buddy) Xavier Carroll.



Jeff is preceded in death by his son, Adam Michael; grandparents Herman and Jane Stewart and William and Ruth Michael; and Father-in-law Don Cognion.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Jeff will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the New Life Ministries Food Pantry; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary