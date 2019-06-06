Services
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coshocton - Jeffrey Allen Freetage, 39, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Coshocton on September 18, 1979.

He graduated from Ridgewood High School and was a truck driver for Putnam Farms. He loved fishing, attending races and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Jessie Freetage of West Lafayette; children Brittany Wylie, Amber Freetage, and Jeffrey Freetage Jr.; grandchildren Miah Wylie and Kataleya Daugherty; siblings Mike (Tracey) Freetage, Teresa Freetage, Jesse Freetage, and T.J. Stutler; uncle Rick Freetage; aunt June Green; grandma Wilma Freetage; the mother of his children Janet Freetage; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Rueben Freetage and Jesse and Carolyn Winterringer; and Uncle James Freetage.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Miller Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 6, 2019
