Mother Jerusha Broughton
Coshocton - Mother Jerusha Israel Broughton, age 78, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1941 in West Grove, Pennsylvania to Father W.B. Israel S.O.T. and Sup. Mtr. Ethel Magdalene Scott.
Mother Jerusha was a professional cook and Ordained Minister. She was a member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob. Mother Jerusha was a beautiful mother, wonderful grandmother and dear friend to everyone.
Along with her mother, Sup. Mtr. Ethel Magdalene Scott, Mother Jerusha is survived by her five children, William James (Miyuki) Leatherbury, Elderess Priscilla (Elder Daniel) Steward, Mother Raymona (Elder James) King, Sister Mary (Mark) Mincey, and Lois Leatherbury; 14 grandchildren, Elderess Alice (Brother John) Barnett, Yvonne Leatherbury, Elderess Olivia King, Jonathan (Ashley) King, Sister Rita King, Quincy Howard, Mark (Erin) King, Rachael Leatherbury, Jerrae Belcher, Asia Andrews, Jerusha Andrews, Lovey Andrews, William James Leatherbury Jr. and Iesha Leatherbury; 10 great-grandchildren, seven siblings, Abinadab (Florena) Scott, Judith Dryer, Brother Jacob(Mother Darlene) Scott, Adv. Sr. Mother Ruth (Adv. Pre. Elder Donnie) Montgomery, Sister Joyce Scott, Jewell Scott, and Brother David (Sr. Mtr. Gail) Scott.
Mother Jerusha is preceded in death by her father, Father W.B. Israel S.O.T., her first husband Raymond Leatherbury who passed away on December 17, 1972, her second husband Daniel Broughton who passed away in January 2001, two stepchildren Melba Smiley and Raymond Leatherbury Jr., and one sibling, William Scott.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bishop J. Mathias Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at Machpelah Burial Acres.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mother Jerusha's name to The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, 25719 Township Road 39, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020