Jessie Gilcrest
Coshocton - Jessie was born on Jan 31, 1967 in Steubenville, OH to Kent & Nancy Gilcrest. She graduated from Malabar HS in Mansfield, OH in 1988 when she moved to Coshocton, OH. She is survived by her stepmother: Janis Gilcrest, siblings: Dana, Brenda, Barbara, Linda; step siblings, Robert, Randal, Licia, Teresa and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by both parents, brother Brent and nephew Daniel.
We want to give a heart felt thank you to all of her care givers from Echoing Hills and Horizon.
Friends and family may call to the Miller Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 5:00pm-7:00pm. A graveside service will take place the following day, Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at Ft. Steuben Burial Estates 801 Canton Road, Wintersville, OH 43952. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Echoing Hills Village, Inc. 36272 County Road 79, Warsaw, Ohio 43844. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com