Jill Y. Willis
Coshocton - Jill Y. Willis, 61, of Coshocton passed away at her home on Friday August 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Jill was born in Wooster, Ohio on January 27, 1958 to the late Harleigh G. and Janice M. (Pittman) Marsh.
She worked at Coshocton County Regional Medical Century and Buehlers Foods. Jill was a member of Burt Ave. Wesleyan Church and the Heart of Gold. She loved to quilt, play cards and spend time with her family and friends. She loved her dog, Sadie Marie; Sadie was a great companion and joy in her life.
Jill is survived by her two children James Ryan Stuckey of Marysville and Jackie (Justin E. Mardis) Stuckey of Coshocton; stepmother who raised her, Marcella Hoover of Reynoldsburg; grandson Jared E. (Lyndsie Slaughter) Mardis; special friend Roger Sheets of Coshocton; sister Melanie M. Snyder of WV; nieces Hayley and Kayla; two brothers Harleigh R. Marsh of VA and Paul D. Allison of Millersburg; her special canine companion Spike and feline Leo.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother Olga R. Marsh and stepfather James F. Hoover.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday August 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Rod Uhlig officiating. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019