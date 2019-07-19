|
|
Jim Wolf
Walhonding - James E. "Jim" Wolf, 85, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 25, 1934 in Brinkhaven to the late Clyde Henry and Fern Elizabeth (Hoberg) Wolf. He served in the US Army from 1956-1958, and was a long-time welder fitter. He loved fishing and entertaining friends & family in their picnic shelter or the garage. He spent many years playing in the square dance band "The Good Times".
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hilda O. (Wohlmacher) Wolf of Walhonding, whom he married Nov. 23, 1958; two daughters, Lona Helfrich of Howard, and Lisa (Jim) Gustin of Walhonding; three grandchildren, Megan Helfrich, Logan Helfrich, and Nick Gustin; two nephews, Tim (Nancy) Wolf, and Bill (Peg) Bumpus; and three nieces, Kathy (Randy) McKee, Connie (Ron) Vipperman, and Ellen Gilmore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma (Dale) Bumpus; and a brother, Bob (Elaine) Wolf.
Visitation will take place at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. There are no funeral services.
Memorial donations may be made to the ,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 19, 2019