Joan Waterson
Spartanburg, SC - Joan (Godown) Waterson, 92, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio and Deltona, Florida passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at the Summit Hills Retirement Community.
Joan was born on January 8, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Linton Godown and Agnes Lucille (Jemison) Foster. Joan graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and was an art teacher. She was a choir member, and served as an Elder in the Deltona Presbyterian Church in Deltona, FL. She also served as a volunteer at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, church fundraisers, food banks, and cancer charities. She loved to knit and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her children, Margaret "Becky" (Ron) Melton of Rutherfordton, NC, Nathan Carpenter of Las Vegas, NV, Martha (Marc Lanz) Dodd of Ft. Myers, FL, and Carol (Randy) Burrows of Allentown, NJ, step-sons, Tom (Pat) Waterson of Seville, OH, Ron (Dawn) Waterson of Taylorsville, KY, and Bob Waterson of the Philippines, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and her brothers, Steve (Sally) Foster of Warsaw, OH, and Jerry (Joanna) Foster of San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Waterson, and her son, Bob Carpenter.
A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
, or Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at hpcfoundation.org
. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting with arrangements.