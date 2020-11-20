1/1
Joan Waterson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Waterson

Spartanburg, SC - Joan (Godown) Waterson, 92, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio and Deltona, Florida passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at the Summit Hills Retirement Community.

Joan was born on January 8, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Linton Godown and Agnes Lucille (Jemison) Foster. Joan graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and was an art teacher. She was a choir member, and served as an Elder in the Deltona Presbyterian Church in Deltona, FL. She also served as a volunteer at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, church fundraisers, food banks, and cancer charities. She loved to knit and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children, Margaret "Becky" (Ron) Melton of Rutherfordton, NC, Nathan Carpenter of Las Vegas, NV, Martha (Marc Lanz) Dodd of Ft. Myers, FL, and Carol (Randy) Burrows of Allentown, NJ, step-sons, Tom (Pat) Waterson of Seville, OH, Ron (Dawn) Waterson of Taylorsville, KY, and Bob Waterson of the Philippines, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and her brothers, Steve (Sally) Foster of Warsaw, OH, and Jerry (Joanna) Foster of San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Waterson, and her son, Bob Carpenter.

A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, or Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at hpcfoundation.org. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved