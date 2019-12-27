|
|
JoAnn Guinther
Howard - JoAnn Guinther, 90, of Apple Valley, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Laurels of Mt. Vernon.
She was born April 7, 1929 in Coshocton Co. to the late Joseph and Bessie (Donley) Guinther. She was blessed a Consecrated Virgin on Oct. 1, 2009 by Bishop Frederick Campbell of the Diocese of Columbus. She was a Sister of St. Joseph for 14 years, and worked 30 years at the Mt. Vernon Developmental Center in Nursing Management and Quality Control. She was a member of St. Luke Parrish in Danville.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Raymond, Neal, James, and Robert Guinther, and infant twins William & Wilma Guinther.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 307 N. Market St. Danville, OH 43014, with Father Homer Blubaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Coshocton. Visitation is one hour prior to mass at the church. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt R. #3 Mt. Vernon, OH 43050; or to St. Luke Catholic Church P.O. Drawer P Danville, OH 43014.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019