Joann R. Wisecarver
Coshocton - Joann R. Wisecarver, 90, of Coshocton passed away at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Friday December 6, 2019.
Joann was born in Kimbolton, Ohio on January 2, 1929 to the late Raymond and Bessie (Milligan) Sarchet.
Joann was well known in the Coshocton Community as she worked throughout her life at many places including Bandos, The Hut, V.F.W., AMVETS, George's to name a few; she worked all the way to 80 years old. She was also a member of the AMVETS.
She is survived by her children Gloria Cooperider of Adamsville, Linda (Rick) Stevens of Newcomerstown and Gary Wisecarver of Norwich; four grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; three brothers Ray Sarchet of Nelsonville, OH, Daniel Sarchet of Springfield, OH and David (Joyce) Sarchet of Lima; two sisters Martha Carruthers of Conway, AR and Margaret Underwood of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews; special canine companion "Toby".
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Carl E. Wisecarver whom passed away May 12, 2019 and one brother Curtis Sarchet.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Joann will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Alan Cornelius I officiating. Interment will follow in Kimbolton Cemetery.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019