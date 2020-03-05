|
|
Joanne C. Eaches
Coshocton - Joanne C. Eaches age 84, formerly of Coshocton and Holmes Counties, passed away March 3, 2020 after an extended illness at Signature Healthcare, Coshocton, Ohio.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Mark Brodbeck officiating. Burial will follow in Tiverton Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Joanne was born September 29, 1935 in Mt. Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of Henry W. and Cecilia E. (Manning) Cronin, Sr. She married Virgil P. Eaches February 12, 1955, who preceded her in death June 4, 1983. Prior to her marriage, she was a typist for McCall's Magazine in NYC. She enjoyed traveling, reading, scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are one daughter Denise (Roger) Estill of Millersburg; two sons Richard Eaches of Coshocton and Douglas Eaches of Brinkhaven; two former daughter in laws Brenda West Eaches of Coshocton and Deb Simmons Eaches Moore of Coshocton; ten grandchildren Justin Estill, Danielle Eaches, Heather (Brian) Dovenbarger, Virgil Eaches, Raetoshia Eaches, Jeremy (Nikki) Eaches, Brandi, Wright, Bryan Wright, Brooke Wright and Tasha (Joey) Strouse; fifteen great grandchildren; two brothers Brother William Cronin of New Rochelle, NY and Henry W. (Edna) Cronin, Jr. of Surfside Beach S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother John Warner Cronin; two daughter n laws Christine Wright Eaches and Jan Eaches; great great granddaughter Serenity Lanham.
A very special thank you to the caring, dedicated staff of Signature Healthcare, Interim Hospice and Free Funeral Home for taking care of our mother.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020