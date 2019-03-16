|
|
John (Jack) Blake
Espanola - John (Jack) Blake, 80, died March 10, 2019 at Espanola Nursing Home, Espanola, Canada. Born November 3, 1938 in Coshocton, Ohio. He graduated from Conesville High School.
Preceded in death by his parents John L. Blake Sr. and Geneva A. Blake (Van Alstyne), wife Zada Blake, daughter Norma Ruth Blake, Sons John L. Blake II, John L Blake III (Johnny), Terry L. Richardson and sister Mary Jo Morris. Survived by his wife of 48 years Marie Blake of Espanola, Canada, daughters Vicky (Charles) Trahan of McKerrow, Canada,Crystal(David) Smith-Claar of Centerburg, Ohio, Rebecca Howard of Columbus, Ohio, son Paul Richardson of Delaware, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, sisters, Nancy (Charles) Mc Daniel of Hebron, Ohio and Patricia (Harold) Whipps of Loudon, Tennessee, many nieces and nephews.
John was a man of many talents. He was the Owner/Operator/Administrator of 2 nursing homes. Upon arriving in Canada he worded at the Espanola Hospital as an Orderly/Ambulance driver, was an Owner/Operator of a Tourist Camp and retired as the Owner/Operator of Blake's Air Service in Elliot Lake. His most beautiful talents were to love our family and his Lord with all his heart.
Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery of Elliot Lake at a later date.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019