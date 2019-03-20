John E. Stover



West Lafayette - John E. Stover, 77, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newcomerstown. He was born in Coshocton on May 1, 1941 to the late John M. and Helen M. (Royer) Stover.



He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1959 and then went on to serve in the National Guard for six years. After the military he was employed at General Electric from 1961 until early retirement was offered in 1998. On May 22, 1965 he married Norma (Carr) Stover. John belonged to a couple gun clubs over the years, he loved hunting and shooting guns. He also enjoyed traveling the United States on vacations.



Along with his wife, John is survived by two sons, Clifford (Denise) Stover of New Franklin, Ohio and Wesley Stover of West Lafayette; one granddaughter, Shelby Stover of New Franklin, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Maryann; and his beloved son, Jonathan, whom passed away in 2013.



A public graveside service will be held for John at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00am with Pastor Harold Sprague officiating. The Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing military honors at the cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed towards Community Hospice. The Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary