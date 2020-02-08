|
John J. Hoffman
West Lafayette - John J. Hoffman, 81, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Truman Hospice House, New Philadelphia. He was born in West Lafayette, Ohio on February 21, 1938 to the late Jacob C. and Mary B. (West) Hoffman.
He was married on May 20, 1967 to Carole J. (Gilgannon) Hoffman in the chapel of the Presbyterian Church by Rev. H. Kaser.
He graduated from the West Lafayette High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army as an infantry man and was stationed in Hawaii. He was a lifelong farmer, associate member of the Buckeye Sheriffs Association, and a member of AARP.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Angela (Doug) Moran of Frazeysburg and Patricia Campbell of Zanesville. Three grandsons Derek (Kerstan) and Nathan (Lauren) Hoffman and Dakota Moran; one granddaughter, Ashton Moran; two brothers Jim (Martha) Hoffman of West Lafayette and Ralph Hoffman of Newcomerstown; daughter-in-law Tish Hoffman of West Lafayette; sister-in-law Patricia Kenny of New Washington, Ohio; nephew Michael (Lori) Patterson of West Lafayette; nieces Teresa (Randy) Porcher, Karen (Jamie) Hicks and Denise (Ben) Wright all of West Lafayette and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Anthony "Tony" J. Hoffman; two sisters Barbara (Earl) Patterson and Betty (Dean) Patterson; sister-in-law Donna (Robert) Eggleston; brother-in-law Dr. Daniel P. Kenny; nephew Patrick "Pep" Patterson; niece Brenda Hoffman, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton Ohio 43812 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette. It is requested instead of flowers that donations be made to Community Hospice Truman Hospice House or ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020