John Jesse Alexander Kistler
Newcomerstown - John Jesse Alexander Kistler, 82, passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born Friday, July 16, 1937 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to Dr. John B. and Ruth (Alexander) Kistler. He attended Newcomerstown Schools, graduating from Worthington High School (1956) and Ashland College (1966). A lifetime entrepreneur, John owned and operated a number of local businesses over his lifetime. He was a member of the Lutheran Church and attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union. John enjoyed lifetime membership in the Model T Club of America and was a 60-year member of the Lone Star Masonic Lodge. He was a supporter of local country musicians and founded Frogtown Music Hall, which brought joy to local residents for 17 years. He was also an avid steam engine enthusiast, ham radio operator, history buff, and cyclist. John loved being outdoors, spending time at his campground and lake. Most of all, he loved spending time surrounded by family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth (Emerson) Kistler; six children, Kathy (Siamak) Shahbodaghi, John, George (Jolinda), Marianne (Jeff) Burrier, Genny (Craig Wales), Thomas (Heather); 13 loving grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family. John was preceded in death by grandson Bret Burrier; a sister, Floride Kistler Sturm; a brother, George Kistler. John was a cheerful and loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.
Private services are planned, and burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Newcomerstown. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book and share a fond memory of John, please visit the obituaries link at www.addyfuneralhome.com. The family suggests that contributions in John's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020