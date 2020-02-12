|
John R. (Flipper) Laird
Coshocton - John R. Laird (Flipper) passed away on February 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
John was born August 22, 1933 to the late John T. Laird and Sylvia (Dickerson) Laird. John graduated from Coshocton High School in 1951. July, 1951 he married the late Patricia Latier and then August, 1973 he married the late Lois Settle. John worked at Mizer's Grocery Store, Buckeye Clothing store, Home Candy Company and he owned and ran the Gay Nineties. John was a lifetime member of the Coshocton Elks Club where he enjoyed playing Hausey every day with his friends until his illness. He was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ who merged with Central Christian Church in Coshocton, Ohio. John was a devoted and loyal supporter of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.
John is survived by his special friend Joan Fitch, his children Chris (Laird) Dile, Tim (Cindy) Laird, Cindy (Ray) Abbott, Rita (Rollie) Yoder, Jeanette Masters, Eric (Judy) Settle, Brad (Barb) Settle and Joan's son David (Jeri) Fitch and family. He is also survived by his sisters Sally Lennon, Susan (Bob) Kestler and many many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind so many friends that he loved and cherished.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, son in laws Dick Dile and Bob Masters, brother Wayne Neldon and brother in law Terry Lennon.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice of Coshocton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Interim Hospice of Coshocton, Ohio.
Services are scheduled 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Free Funeral Home in Coshocton with Rev. Philip Hunt officiating. Calling hours are two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. After the service per John's wishes he will be cremated and burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020