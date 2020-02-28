Resources
John Raymond Matchett

John Raymond Matchett Obituary
Zanesville - John Raymond Matchett, 65, passed away in his home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio to Donald Matchett and Rose Drake. John enjoyed shooting guns, hunting groundhogs, working out, reading about history, spending time with his family, and because he had such a wonderful sense of humor, making people laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Donald Matchett and Rose McPherson, his children, John "J.D." (Melissa) Matchett and Jamie (Brandon) Reigle; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and two brothers, Steve (Becky) Matchett and James Marvin (Candy) Matchett.

John is preceded in death by his son, Curt, his step-father, Mac McPherson, and his step-mother, Arlene Matchett.

Friends and family are welcome to calling hours for John at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11AM to 2PM. Services will be held at 2PM, with Ralph Clark officiating services. Burial will follow at the Adamsville Baptist Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the family to help with funeral costs.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
