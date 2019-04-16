John Vernon Zalar



Coshocton - John Vernon Zalar, 60, of Coshocton passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in Painesville, Ohio on June 17, 1958 to the late John and Vernetta (Adams) Zalar.



John graduated from Coshocton High School and Ohio University. He worked for Coshocton City Schools and Excelo before becoming a lab technician for Coshocton Regional Medical Center.



He enjoyed reading, technology and was an avid Doberman lover. He leaves behind his two Dobermans, Zoe and Sonia.



John is survived by his two sisters, Jeanne (Patrick) McKenzie of Warsaw and Joan Shriver of Coshocton and his nephew Jeremy (Mandi) Latham of Aiken, S.C.



Per John's wishes a cremation will take place and there will not be any funeral services at this time. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019