John W. "Bill" Adams
Coshocton - John W. "Bill" Adams, 82, of Coshocton passed away at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville on Saturday December 7, 2019.
Bill was born in Birds Run on July 21, 1937 to the late John L. and Clair Geneva (Apple) Adams. He was a hard-working self-employed owner operator truck driver throughout his life. Bill was a member of the Teamsters Union, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and his cats and dogs, especially Ginger and Lexi.
He is survived by his longtime companion Juanita Brown; children Kenneth W. (Deneise) Adams of Coshocton and Connie (Bill) Ludwig of Fresno; step children Kenneth (Jana) Savage of Fresno, Arlene Timmons of Newcomerstown and Deanna (Bob) Gilmore of Newark; granddaughter Trina (Jim) Border; two great grandchildren Brody and Audrey; several step grand and great grandchildren; siblings Andy Adams of FLA, Dan (Cheryl) Adams of Plainfield, Mary Dilts, Delma Staser and Edna Keefe all of FLA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers Tom Adams and Bob Apple; stepmother Betty (Tyson) Adams; step-son Dale Savage.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM where a funeral service for Bill will begin at 12:00 PM Noon with Mark Granger officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019