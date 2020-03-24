|
|
John William Baird
Coshocton - John William Baird, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones March 23 at the age of 83. John was born on January 14, 1937, in Coshocton, Ohio, and graduated from Coshocton High School.
John was an entrepreneur with a passion for manufacturing, business, and the concrete industry. At the age of 20, he expanded his family business, then known as Baird Supply Company, to include ready-mix concrete and the production of metallurgical briquettes. The fourth-generation family business started in 1904 as a feed and grain company, J.A. Baird and Son. John's continued innovation allowed the business to serve Coshocton and partner with industrial foundries with a global impact.
He was regarded as a leader amongst his peers and served as a past president of the Ohio Ready Mixed Concrete Association. He was also an active member of the Ohio Masonry Association. A lifelong Coshocton resident, John supported a variety of local organizations.
Among John's life passions was shooting sporting clays, and he took great joy in planning fishing and hunting trips with his son. He was patient and loved introducing his children and grandchildren to new experiences; he was looking forward to going fishing with his great-grandson. He loved the family's summer weekends spent lounging around the backyard pool. He also loved Ohio State football and attended as many home games as possible. Watching Buckeye games with his granddaughters was a special joy for him.
John's greatest love was his family. He was a constant source of strength and wisdom. John supported each family member unfailingly and took an interest in their passions — whether inheriting his son's love of football or attending countless cheerleading competitions, dance recitals, and sporting events with his girls. He was in love with his wife, Margie, whom he married in 1957. And he was eternally grateful to his daughter, Cynthia, for her unconditional love and support.
John is preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bobby" Baird; his parents, Margaret (Page) and Maurice; and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Margie (Vickers) Baird; his daughter, Cynthia (Thomas) Albertson; sister, Jean Graap; grandchildren Tiffany (Todd) Patterson and Ashley (Alex Lippincott) Albertson; and great-grandson Tanner Patterson.
With unwavering faith, John was looking forward to being reunited with his son, Bobby.
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family. A private funeral service for John's family will be held at The Presbyterian Church of Coshocton on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with Reverend Karen Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abiding Memorial Fund for The Presbyterian Church of Coshocton, 142 N 4th Street, Coshocton, OH 43812. Or, contributions can be designated to the Muskingum Valley Scout Reservation and sent to the Muskingum Valley Council, 734 Moorehead Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020