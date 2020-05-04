|
Johnalee Hebron
Kentwood, MI - Johnalee M. Hebron, 85, of Kentwood, Michigan, passed away at her home on May 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
Johnalee was born May 18, 1934 in Fresno, Ohio to parents Archie and Margaret Hamilton, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her, an infant son Kyle; sisters Rosalee Stout, Mary Elizabeth and Nancy Jane Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Lewis Hebron; her son and daughter-in-law Kipton and Mary Hebron; granddaughters Andrea (Nate) Leask and Bethany Hebron; three great-grandchildren Elloise, Ophelia May, and Whitaker Leask; brother Donald (Nancy) Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
Johnalee was a very outgoing person, never meeting a stranger. She was well known for her gourmet cooking, flower arranging, wedding decorations, and being a mother to many. She was a long-time member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir for many years.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, 25580 SR 621 Coshocton, OH 43812, where Johnalee will be buried next to her son Kyle where she wanted to be. Pastor Karen Crawford will officiate. A memorial service will be held in Grand Rapids, MI at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook SE Suite 300 Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020