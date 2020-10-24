1/1
Jonathan Stewart Vargo
1970 - 2020
Jonathan Stewart Vargo

Coshocton - February 28, 1970 - October 17, 2020

Jonathan "Jon" S. Vargo, originally from Coshocton, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amy Jo (Burton), his parents, James and Toni Vargo, brother William "Bill" (Debbie) Vargo, sister Laurie (Kevin) Hays, aunts Margaret "Peggy" and Jean, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jon was an Eagle Scout and graduated as valedictorian of Coshocton HS class of 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Systems Technology from Southern Illinois University and a Master's Degree in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Jon's proudest achievement is having served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps as an Avionics Electronics Technician for KC-130 Aircraft. He served his country proudly until retiring in 2008. After which Jon started a career in Occupational Health and Safety. Most recently he was employed at Dart Container in Leola, PA.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Snyder Funeral Home in Lancaster, PA with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project.

woundedwarriorproject.org

www.garysinisefoundation.org




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
