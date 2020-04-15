|
|
Jonathen "Jon" Paul Stanley
Jonathen "Jon" Paul Stanley, age 36, of Millersburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11th, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Solid Rock Foursquare Church in Coshocton at a later date. Private burial will take place. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Millersburg, Ohio 44654 to help defray the cost. Family will also be creating an online giving option.
Jon was born November 4th, 1983 in Stuttgart, Germany and was the son of Victor Lee and Teresa (Greene) Stanley. On October 6th, 2012 he married Kim Plant and she survived. Jon was a 2003 graduate of Orrville High School. He was employed by Frito-Lay in Wooster. Jon attended Solid Rock Foursquare Church in Coshocton. He enjoyed the outdoors, going camping and fishing. He loved all sports but above all else he loved his girls and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kim are their two daughters, Elizabeth and Mackenzie Stanley both of the home; his parents Victor and Teresa Stanley of Coshocton; a brother, David (Sarah) Stanley of Coshocton; three nieces; one nephew; and his cousin, Matthew (Alicia) Greene of Centerville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Micheal Lee Stanley; paternal grandparents, Victor and Edna Stanley; maternal grandparents, Hercel and Anne Greene; and an uncle, Paul William Greene.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020