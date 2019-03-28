|
Joseph Allen Wilson Jr.
Coshocton - Joseph Allen Wilson Jr., age 81, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on October 2, 1937 to the late Joseph Allen Wilson Sr. and Evelyn Jane (Catrow) Wilson.
After graduating from Coshocton High school in 1955, Joseph worked for Boeing Aircraft. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Coshocton and was a Boy Scout when he was younger; he was a 50 year former member of the Coshocton Moose and a member of the NRA.
Along with his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by two infant brothers, Michael and Mark Wilson.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at South Lawn Cemetery at 1:00pm.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019