Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
1934 - 2019
Joseph Cox Obituary
Joseph Cox

COSHOCTON - Joseph Delano Cox, 85, of Coshocton died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.

He was born February 4, 1934 in Conesville to the late Charles and Leah (Kendall) Cox.

Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran and an employee of the Clow Corp. in Coshocton for 41 years. He was a member of the Warsaw Presbyterian Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles #761 of Coshocton, a former member of the Warsaw Lions Club, and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jean (Brindley) Cox, whom he married March 18, 1997. Also surviving is a daughter, Julie Starcher. A son, Danny Cox.

Grandchildren, Jason (Tara) Starcher, Joe (Jesse) Starcher, & Cody Cox.

Great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sydney, Crosby, Caine, Rylie, & Alex Starcher. Stepsons, George W. (Bonnie) Clark and Thomas E. (Kim) Clark.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly McGregor and Joan Wallace, a brother, Victor Cox, and a grandson, Cory Cox.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton. Visitation is Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Warsaw Presbyterian Church 306 4th St Warsaw, OH 43844 or Community Hospice of Coshocton PO Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019
