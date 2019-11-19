|
Joseph "Joe" Kenneth Anderson
Dresden - Joseph "Joe" Kenneth Anderson,77, of Dresden passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on April 14, 1942 to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Graham) Anderson.
Joe graduated from Union High School and served in the United States National Guard. He has been a farmer his whole life and was fortunate enough to live a life doing what he loved while surrounded by those closest. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, canoeing, and watching tractor pulls.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Porteus) Anderson, whom he married August 20, 1967; children Joellen (Adam) Lucas of Charleston, WV and Timothy (Beth) Anderson of Frazeysburg; grandchildren Wyatt, Walker, and Annalee Lucas and Emma, Noah, Wesley, and Carson Anderson; brothers Eugene (Donna) Anderson and Fred (Pat Campbell) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Nancy Anderson.
Friends may call at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle Church, 23891 Airport Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Joe will be held on Friday at 11:00am with Pastor Sonny Easterday and Mike Jansen officiating. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019