Joseph Richard Skelton
Coshocton - Joseph Richard Skelton, age 69 of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on November 27, 1949 in Coshocton to the late Richard and Marjorie (Kreider) Skelton.
Joe retired as a Colonel in the United States Army National Guard after 33 years of service. He was a Senior Partner at Pomerene, Burns & Skelton Law Firm, practicing since 1974. Joe is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame (B.A., 1971), the University of Akron College of Law (J.D., 1974) and the U.S. Army War College (Military Science 2000). He was admitted to practice law in Ohio in 1974 and is also admitted to practice law in the United States District Court, Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio. He is a member of the Coshocton County Bar Association and he also served as the former State Judge Advocate for Ohio.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. One of the Founders of Ohio Heritage Bank and on the Board of Directors of the Bank; a member of Kiwanis, Jaycees, the Elks, was on the Board of the Salvation Army and a member of Knights of Columbus.
Joe was very passionate about and a major contributor to the University of Notre Dame, he enjoyed going to as many Notre Dame football games as he could; he enjoyed golfing, and taking trips to Windsor, Canada and Las Vegas.
Joe is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret (Becker) Skelton and his two children, Richard Joseph Skelton of Coshocton and Mary Rose Skelton of Auburn, Alabama.
Along with his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his cat, Orangie.
Per Joe's wishes, there will be no services at this time and a cremation will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the Knights of Columbus Council # 994, the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, or to the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019