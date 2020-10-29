Joseph Wright
West Lafayette - Joseph David Wright of West Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home.
Joe was born on October 27, 1982 to parents, Robert and Jill (Strasser) Wright of West Lafayette. He was a 2001 graduate of Ridgewood High School and Coshocton Career Center, where he studied carpentry. He worked many years in construction until the birth of his beautiful daughter, becoming a stay-at-home dad, which he adored. Joe was a devoted father and enjoyed fishing, turtle jugging, wood working, spending time with friends, family and especially his best friend and love of his life, Carly Burdette. He was known for his giving and helpful nature and fun loving personality.
Joe is survived by his parents, wife Carly Burdette, daughter, Everly Jo, an unborn daughter due in March, brother Robert (Michelle) Wright, special nephew, Tyler Wright, niece and nephew Charlotte and Grey Seibert, special brothers, Morgan Landis and Bill Slaughter, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Gone too soon from the arms of his loving family. Joe will be deeply missed by all that knew him for he was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to Jill Wright in honor of his daughter, Everly Jo to prepare her for her future.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
