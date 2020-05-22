|
Joy Radawn
Coshocton - Joy Ann McElfresh Radwan, of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton.
She was born on April 21, 1943 in Lewisville, Ohio to the late E. Earl and M. Roberta McElfresh. On July 16, 1982 she married Frank G. Radwan who passed away in 2001. Joy was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Otsego. She was a pianist and organist for many years. She was a Home Health Aide for over 25 years and was Coshocton Cities first Home Health Aide. Joy loved to read, crochet, sew, decorate cakes and spend lots of time with family and friends.
Joy is survived by her children, Tresa Fisher of West Lafayette and Joe Gossett of Lorain; three step-sons and one step- daughter; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (David) Miller of New Concord and Phil (Carolyn) McElfresh of West Lafayette; former sister-in-law, Marcella (Roy) Lowe of Warsaw and dear friend, Diana Caton of Coshocton and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Eddie McElfresh and M. Ilene Creger.
Per Joy's wishes, a cremation will occur. A memorial service will take place at the First Baptist church of Otsego on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am with Rev. Gerry Wade officiating. Burial will be at the First Baptist Cemetery of Otsego.
For those who wish, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Otsego Cemetery Fund.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020