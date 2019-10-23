|
Joyce Ann Stocker
Coshocton - Joyce Ann Stocker, age 84, of Powell, formally of Coshocton, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1935 in Tyler County,West Virginia to the late Claude and Agnes (Hill) Gorby.
Joyce was an English Teacher for Riverview High School for 49 years and five days before she retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Coshocton, the Coshocton Historical Society, Bridge Club and Delta Kappa Gamma. Joyce loved to educate her students and took pride in teaching. She knew every student by name and was a dear friend to many of them. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, quilting and was a wonderful seamstress.
She is survived by her children Stephen (Sheree) Stocker of Florence, KY and Sally (Christoper) Stocker DelGrosso of Canal Winchester, OH; three grandchildren, Stephen-Paul, Samantha and Spencer; five great-grandchildren, Cali, Fynni, Axel, Aggie and Millie; and her two canine companions Mondo and Giada.
Along with her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sister Irene Ayers.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Sonny Easterday officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Ganzhorn Suites, 10272 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, Ohio 43065.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019