|
|
Joyce Guthrie
Coshocton - Joyce I. (Pope) Guthrie, age 91, died peacefully at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born September 20, 1927 to the late Howard and Anna (Hoffman) Pope in Fresno, Ohio. She spent her whole life in Coshocton, Ohio where she loved to call home.
Joyce graduated as valedictorian from Three Rivers High School in 1945. She immediately boarded a train for Washington, DC and worked in the Pentagon for two years. When she returned to her home in Coshocton, she married the love of her life Gene R. Guthrie on April 9, 1949. They were able to celebrate 49 happy years together until his passing on Nov. 10, 1998. They were blessed with their only daughter, Amy, whom had the honor and pleasure to be her devoted caregiver the past 8 years. The joy of her whole world was her two grandchildren, Sarah Laine and Noah Lee. Joyce was affectionately known as Nana to many in her flock that kept her young at heart.
Joyce was dedicated to her family and extended friends. She was a hard worker and had several careers over her life. Her most beloved job was working in the Public Relations department in Historic Roscoe Village. Joyce was a room mother at Lincoln Elementary school the whole time Amy was a student there. She continued being a Nana to so many of the next generation through her grandchildren's friends. She was sure to give them her advice and support, but most of all she taught them how to treat one another with love and respect. She enjoyed traveling the country with her family, going on many day trips to Amish country, being a wonderful cook and baker, and loved watching football; especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joyce will always be remembered for her quick wit, deep love and dedication to her family.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Joyce was proceeded in death by sisters Margaret Adams and Reva Jones, brother Gene Pope, and brothers-in-law Glen Adams, Robert Ogle and Jack Guthrie.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy K. Stockdale (Max Crown), and grandchildren Sarah L. and Noah L. Stockdale, along with her sister Gladys Ogle, brother Donis (Joyce) Pope, and sister in law, Darlene Daliere. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. A celebration of life will begin at 1:00 pm, with Chad Olinger officiating. Private burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Joyce's honor to the Roscoe Village Foundation, 600 Whitewoman Street Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019