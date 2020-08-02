Joyce Latham

1/1
Coshocton - Janice Ann Latham, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe. She was born on July 7, 1929 in Coshocton to the late Brook and Viola (Heiser) Lawrence. On April 3, 1948, she married Edward Eugene Latham and together they had 8 children. Janice dedicated her life to her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, involving herself in their lives to the fullest.

Janice was known as a loving, generous and high-spirited woman in her community and touched the lives of many throughout Coshocton County. She was a member of The Women's Club of Sacred Heart, Coshocton Women's Club, VFW 40 Women's Club, and Ohio Reads Program of Plainfield. In 1980, Janice spear-headed the Cambridge Developmental Center Parents Committee, which she belonged to throughout the rest of her life and was personally presented the Mother of the Year Award by Governor Rhodes for her dedication to the program and received many letters and acknowledgments from Senators and Public Officials.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Latham of Coshocton, Richard Latham of Florida, Rob (Wanda) Latham of Coshocton and Roxann Latham of California as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her children, Bradley latham, Steven Latham, Brian Latham and Ellen Conad.

Janice will always be remembered for her love, kindness and generosity she bestowed upon her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Sacred Heart Church in Coshocton. A private burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
