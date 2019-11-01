Resources
Coshocton - Coshocton---Joyce A. Selders, a longtime resident of the Coshocton area, passed away October 31, 2019. Born March 27, 1930 to Lily (Randles) and Wilbur Bice, Joyce attended Fresno and Coshocton schools. She worked at the former Pretty Products in Coshocton.

Joyce loved making things for family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, ceramics, music and line dancing. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Linham (Stephen), one granddaughter, Monica Reed, one grandson, Kevin A. Selders (Jodi), 6 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, one sister, Bonnie Mencer, 4 sister-in-laws, Alice Perkins (Roger), Saline Michigan, Ruth Leiendecker (Lloyd), West Lafayette, Ohio, Ellen Crowthers, St Louisville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale A. Selders, her son, Allen E. Selders, sisters Helen Cox and Reva Green, and brothers, Gene Bice and James Bice.

A memorial service to be held November 4th at 11 am at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
